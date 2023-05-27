Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.8 %

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

