Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,070 ($25.75) target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,186 ($14.75) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,128.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,128. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 954 ($11.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,270 ($15.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Gamma Communications Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Gamma Communications
In other news, insider Henrietta Marsh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.26) per share, for a total transaction of £21,320 ($26,517.41). Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.
Featured Articles
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.