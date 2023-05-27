Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,070 ($25.75) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,186 ($14.75) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,128.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,128. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 954 ($11.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,270 ($15.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Gamma Communications

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Marsh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.26) per share, for a total transaction of £21,320 ($26,517.41). Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gamma Communications

(Get Rating)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.