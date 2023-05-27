GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 5.2%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 278,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,267,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
