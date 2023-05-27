Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 357,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,024,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GENI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.
Genius Sports Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $43,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.