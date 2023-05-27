Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 357,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,024,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GENI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $43,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

