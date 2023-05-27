Gerry Keller Sells 449 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,348.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,468.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,474.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.