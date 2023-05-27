GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,336. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

