Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 134,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,428,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $699.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 111,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.