Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $7.77

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.57. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 399,194 shares traded.

GOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

