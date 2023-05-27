GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after buying an additional 410,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after buying an additional 132,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GoPro by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GoPro by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after buying an additional 1,531,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72,874 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Up 4.6 %

GoPro stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 1.38. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoPro

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $34,129.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.