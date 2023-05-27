Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Director Jack A. Henry Sells 2,500 Shares

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.