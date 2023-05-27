Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

