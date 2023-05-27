Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4,685.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Edwards acquired 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $183,723.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.