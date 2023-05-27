Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.73 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100,827 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

