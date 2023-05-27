Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,334 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $332,443.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,880,267 shares in the company, valued at $394,123,850.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $317,775.42.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

