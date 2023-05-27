Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,338,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 688,884 shares.The stock last traded at $23.72 and had previously closed at $24.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 752.42%.

In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

