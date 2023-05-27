HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,216 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

EUFN stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

