HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 23,518 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 944.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $455.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

