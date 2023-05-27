HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 45,719 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the third quarter worth $343,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PBP opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.