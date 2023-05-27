HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 6,089 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth $163,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

URTH opened at $119.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.