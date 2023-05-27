HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 65,702 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,702 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth about $161,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.