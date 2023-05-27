HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 946 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000.

Shares of UFEB opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $91.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

