HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $182.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

