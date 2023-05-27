HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 437.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISCG opened at $38.68 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.