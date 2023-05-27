HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CURO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE:CURO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Transactions at CURO Group

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ismail Dawood acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,887.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ismail Dawood acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,887.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,605.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 248,340 shares of company stock valued at $320,944. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

CURO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

