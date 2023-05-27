HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 29,468 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BNOV opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

