HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.20 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

