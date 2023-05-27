HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,827 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 48.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

