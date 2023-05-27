HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,758 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after buying an additional 1,679,810 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,383,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,269,000 after buying an additional 692,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,778,000 after buying an additional 159,155 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

HPE stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.