HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

