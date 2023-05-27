HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 574,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ring Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,750,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 151,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 739,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 832,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,847 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,826.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,730.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,826.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 44.73%. Analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

