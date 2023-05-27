HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

