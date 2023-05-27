HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 286,656 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

