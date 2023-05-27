HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

PFLT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.

