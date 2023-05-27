HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.