HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

