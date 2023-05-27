HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.