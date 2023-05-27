HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 333.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -317.23%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

