HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $806,831. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $201.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.39 and its 200-day moving average is $216.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

