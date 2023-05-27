HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $222,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.4 %

About RBC Bearings

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $204.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.45. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.34.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

