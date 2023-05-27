HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,686 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

