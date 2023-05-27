HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

