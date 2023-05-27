HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $141.11 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

