HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Azenta by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Azenta by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZTA. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $78.82.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

