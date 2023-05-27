HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 859.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 435,693 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 350,032 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,989,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $3,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Insider Activity

Alphatec Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,868,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,833,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,280,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,346,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,868,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,833,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,134,192 shares of company stock worth $991,909,317. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

