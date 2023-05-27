HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. Compass Point raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.82 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

