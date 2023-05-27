HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $34.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

