HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.40 Million in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $228.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

