HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $579.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.43 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 265.35% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

