HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.06. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.41%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

