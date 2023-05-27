HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.86) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,280 ($15.92) in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,183.75.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.